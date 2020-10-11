Religious scholar Maulana Adil gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: In a gruesome tragedy, renowned Sunni religious scholar Maulana Professor Dr Muhammad Adil Khan and his driver were shot dead in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday evening.

“Maulana Adil Khan, accompanied by a driver, lost his life after attackers opened fire at his double-cabin vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi,” says Zone East police chief DIG Noman Siddiqui. “The assailants targeted him near Shama Shopping Center in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi.”

Adil was the head of the seminary Jamia Farooqia, Karachi and was on his way to his residence at Hub River Road from Darul Uloom, Korangi, Karachi when the armed assailants targeted him. Maulana and his driver were sitting in a SUV as Maulana’s son, Mufti Umair had gone to buy sweets from a shop at Shama Shopping Centre in Shah Faisal Colony, when the tragic incident took place. His driver, namely Maqsood Ahmed, 42, also lost his life in the attack. Maulana Adil’s son remained unhurt. The attackers fled from the scene. The son of the late renounced religious scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, 62-year-old Maulana Adil, was the president of Farooqia University, located in Shah Faisal Colony 4. The police and ambulance services reached the crime scene and rushed the casualties to Liaquat National Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Liaquat National Hospital spokesman Anjum Rizvi also confirmed that Maulana Adil had died before reaching the hospital. He was shot twice in his neck and abdomen and his driver Maqsood was also killed in the firing incident. Apart from the family members and relatives, a large number of emotionally struck religious leaders, scholars, clerics, seminary students also reached the Liaquat National Hospital where they staged a protest and while condemning the tragedy, demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

A heavy contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the crime scene and conducted preliminary inquiries. They also recovered five empty shells of the 9mm pistol used in the incident and have sent them to the forensic division.

Senior Counter-Terrorism expert Raja Umar Khattab while talking to The News said that three armed motorcyclists carried out the cold blooded attack. “One man walked out of the motorcycle and targeted Maulana and his driver from the right side of the vehicle.” Khattab said that it seems that the attacker was a trained expert who did not miss any fire and all the bullets were lodged in their targets.” Khattab suspected that a backup team of the attackers may also have been present.

Police investigators believe that Dr Adil was being followed by terrorists. The CCTV footage of the incident shows three young men dressed in trousers and shirts stopped their motorcycle on the busy road of Shah Faisal Colony, while two of them crossed the busy road near Shama Shopping Centre and only one opened fire at Maulana and his driver from their right side and escaped.

Maulana Professor Dr Muhammad Adil Khan had served as secretary general for Jamia Farooqia, Karachi during 1986 to 2010. He was professor in the International Islamic University in Malaysia during 2010 to 2018. Maulana Adil Khan also served as a senior member of the Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan.

Based on these events, the IGP Sindh also submitted an initial report to chief minister Sindh. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police have directed the Senior Superintendent of Police Korangi to submit an inquiry report into the incident. They also directed to apprehend the suspects involved in the assassination of the religious scholar immediately. CM Shah maintained that the miscreants wanted to create a law and order situation in the metropolis. He vowed to bring the killers to justice. He has also expressed solidarity with family of the deceased cleric.

Meanwhile, expressing grief on assassination of Maulana Adil, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies. Gen Bajwa directed all-out support to civil administration to bring the criminals to justice.

Religious leaders and scholars have strongly condemned the murder. “Maulana’s target killing is a conspiracy to stir sectarian violence,” said a visibly irked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam senior leader Qari Usman. “It is terrorism and government and law enforcement agencies are responsible for the martyrdom of Maulana Adil Khan as after withdrawal of security from the religious leaders and scholars, the government and administration have proved to be facilitators of the attackers.” “Where are the law enforcement agencies? Are we here to just lift the ‘Janazas’,” Usman questioned. The JUI chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, also condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. “He was the renowned religious scholar,” he said.