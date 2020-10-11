Political situation tense after announcement of rallies

GUJRANWALA: The political situation here has become tense after the announcement of rallies by the PML-N and the PTI in the city on the same day (October 16).

The city president of PML-N Salman Khalid Butt submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) seeking permission to hold a public meeting of PDM on October 16 at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala. Later, PTI leader Younas Ansari and PML-N estranged MPA Ashraf Ansari also announced a rally on the same day. The district administration has not yet granted permission to the PML-N for holding a public meeting. Earlier, a PML-N delegation, led by MNA Khurram Dastgir, called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to seek permission for the rally. According to sources, the DC told the PML-N leaders that permission for a public meeting will be decided after NOC from the law-enforcement agencies. Talking to reporters after the meeting with the DC, Dastgir said the main leadership of the Opposition is coming to Gujranwala on October 16 for a public meeting at Jinnah stadium for which the district administration should give permission. Meanwhile, MPA Ashraf Ansari, PTI ticker holder Siddique Mehar and other local leaders told the media persons that PTI will hold a big rally on GT Road on the same day.