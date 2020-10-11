PTI new office-bearers vow allegiance to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organised a function in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh Saturday for oath-taking of hundreds of newly-elected office bearers of North Punjab, who reiterated full allegiance to the party constitution, unwavering confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman PTI and the dream of creating an Islamic welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The swearing-in ceremony was held under the auspices of the PTI North Punjab.

Several members of the national and provincial assemblies and newly elected officials at the district, tehsil and union council levels attended the event in large numbers.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee presided over the swearing-in ceremony as the chief guest while senior central leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Dr Abol Hassan Ansari and PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry were also present.

In his address after the taking oath of allegiance, Nyazee said that North Punjab President Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and members of the regional governing body deserved congratulations on holding the swearing-in ceremony.

He said that the approach taken by the convicted and fugitive Nawaz Sharif was aimed at subverting the British government and avoiding his return to Pakistan.

He said that severe economic hardship, inflation, unemployment and poverty facing Pakistan were the result of looting and money laundering by the two major opposition parties during their long tenure in government.

However, he noted the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would be able to meet the daunting challenges.

He said, “The reorganisation of PTI has started a new chapter in the politics of the country as we have laid the foundation for the eradication of heredity from politics.”

He said that a declared honest and trustworthy person in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the nation so those who were using their children to save themselves under the guise of democracy would have to face disappointment and disgrace.

He said that the friendship of Sharifs with Indians was not a secret but the whole nation was aware of it.

He said that Nawaz Sharif along with Sajjan Jindal wanted to take millions of tons of scrap from Afghanistan to India for which he was using political slogans.

“Merit supremacy is essential to make Pakistan a modern state. That is why we put an end to hereditary politics in the party,” he maintained.