10m women at risk of breast cancer

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was lit pink in support of Pink Ribbon on October 10 to raise awareness on the issue of breast cancer. The event was organised in commemoration of PINKtober - Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign which is most important for millions of women in Pakistan. As per new statistics, over 10 million Pakistani women are at high risk of getting breast cancer in their lifetime. “We need to re-establish our health structure based on better-researched statistics of disease burden. Besides this, a special focused awareness drive is required to promote the concept of ‘prevention is better than cure’ as a better, healthy lifestyle can prevent breast cancer up to 40 per cent,” said Omar Aftab, founder of Pink Ribbon. Breast cancer alone claims 40,000 lives every year due to ignorance, late diagnosis and myths related to breast cancer. Breast cancer can be cured successfully if diagnosed at an early stage.