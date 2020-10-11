PML-N shows sympathy to PTI workers

LAHORE : The PMLN spokeswoman has said that they have all sympathies with PTI workers and can understand the importance of voters.

She said the so-called democratic PM and his advisers had been humiliating voters for the last two years.

She said that the voters and supporters who kept on staging sit-ins for five years were now asking about the promised change.

She said the PML-N wanted to tell PTI voters that the change was only in Mianwali, Bani Gala and Taunsa. She said this while reacting to a press conference of Fayyaz Chohan.