Officers asked to improve sanitation

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran directed the officers concerned for improving sanitation in LDA Avenue-I housing scheme besides ensuring supply of electricity and water to the residents as well as to the newly-build houses according to their requirements.

The LDA vice-chairman Saturday visited the housing scheme after taking notice of the complaints received through social media from its residents.

He reviewed the state of basic amenities being provided there.

He directed the officers concerned to start trees plantation in the parks of LDA Avenue-I and improve conditions of green belts in the area.

Meanwhile, the LDA has given a go ahead for starting 48 new business ventures. In line with the provisions of recently approved Land Use Regulations, LDA has started giving approval to the applications seeking permission for commercial use of land which had been pending for the past one and a half years.

During a meeting, the authority allowed setting up of 28 petrol pumps, five LPG storage sites, three oil storage sites, six schools, two medical institutions, two hospitals and a power house within the limits of Lahore division.