Lahore : National Bank Employees Union CBA Punjab held a national conference in which it put forward its demands to the government in a resolution passed on Saturday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

The resolution called for consultation with National Bank employees on their pay package 2020-2021 to take into account the rising inflation, substantial increase in pension of widows, induction of children of old NBP employees, regularise employees working on contract for years, increase the duration of benevolent fund for widows, ensure payment of group insurance and no increase in deduction of rent at National Bank Staff Colony.

The representatives of all provinces and federation spoke in the conference.