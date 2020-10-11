Appointment letters distributed

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Zulfiqar Ahmed on Saturday gave appointment letters to deceased/invalidated employees’ children/ widows of MCL.

He distributed appointment letters among 24 people under rule 17A of Punjab Civil Servant appointment and condition of service rules 1974. During the informal distribution ceremony at Town Hall, he said it was his priority to give letters of appointments and he appreciated CCO MCL to finish the task.

He said it was obligation of the administration to address the issues without wasting time.

He said he was thankful to Allah Almighty on the accomplishment of the task.