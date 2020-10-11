PCB observes World Mental Health Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with British Asian Trust observed the World Mental Health Day during Saturday’s matches of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The two organisations have joined hands to raise awareness about mental health.
Dr Usman Hamdani, a mental health expert, spoke on the importance of mental health during the pre-match show at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.