Autumn Cup among Lahore club races

LAHORE: The Autumn Cup along with six Atia plate races are in the card of seven acceptances scheduled for the 6th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

All the races are of a mile run. The main cup has seven entries but Galactic Song is seen as the potential winner while the third race of the day has the largest field of 15 horses.

The opening race of the day has 11 participants of class VII and division-V. The real competition is believed to be among Tell Me, Days Gone and She with the latter being the favourite. The remaining field comprises Finisher, Dil Jan, Aktolgali, Bano, Bindya Love, Piyari Guria, On The Spot Win and Sajree.

The second race is of class VII and division-V with After Hero as the favourite. For places eyes are on Smiling Again and Ask Me. Remaining field has Golden Silk, Badeera, Miss Ravi Road, Stella, Safdar Princess and Azm-e-Nau.

The third race of the day has Ayubia Princess as the favourite while Bright Gold and Red Boy are likely to get places. The other entries in this class VI and division-IV are New Rebel, Lala Rukh, Minding, Eden Roc, La Ilam, Bright Bombe, Golden Pound, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Sky Dancer, Jee Aya Nu, Natalia and Madiha.

In the fourth race, which is of class VI and division II, Qalandra is the favoruite, while places may go to Prince of Arab and Missing My Love. The others are Princess Mehera, Wind Talker, T-Two, Malika Princess, Parwaz-e-Hassan, Collector, Faizi Choice, Salam-e-Lahore, One Four Seven and Miss World.

The Autumn Cup is the fifth race of the day with class VI and division V entries. The favourite Galactic Song is expected to face a challenge from Sparking and Young Gun. The lineup is complete by Amazing Lips, Salam-e-Dera, Gondal Prince and JF Thunder.

The sixth race of the day has Anibal as the favourite. Place takers here may be Welldone Pakistan and Baland-O-Bala. This class VII and division I field also has The Kingdom, Barbarian's Charge, Legacy, Madhuri Dixit, Lorenzo and Shah Khobana.

The last race is of class VII and division III horses. In this race Sure Trust is the favourite. Places may be taken by Khan Jee and Chhota Dera. The remaining lineup consists of Four Chaar Hai, Lily, Wahab Choice, Prince of Multan, Pehlwan and Beneficial.