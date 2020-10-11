Rashford tops list of key virus workers

LONDON: Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children, alongside hundreds of key workers who helped in the fight against the coronavirus.

The England international is one of the highest-profile figures in the monarch’s birthday honours list, which was postponed from June in order to include frontline health workers and others in the Covid-19 effort.

The 22-year-old forced a government U-turn over its free school meals policy, ensuring children in need would receive meal vouchers throughout the summer months, and has formed a child food poverty task force.

Rashford, who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), said he was “honoured and humbled” to receive the award.

“Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry,” he said. “As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is never the child’s fault.”