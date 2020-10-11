Awais powers Balochistan to victory

ISLAMABAD: Awais Zia’s unbeaten 92 spearheaded Balochisthan to a comfortable six-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday.

Set to score 155 for victory, Awais’ stylish knock saw Balochistan reach home with 20-ball and six wickets to spare. The win has put Balochistan at No 2 spot on the points table, even ahead of KP team. Both teams now have eight points each. Courtesy to better run rate, Balochistan occupy the second spot.

Once dropped by Fakhar Zaman earlier on deep mid-on, Awais never looked behind and started punishing KP bowlers all around the stadium. Awais’ 49-ball innings was studded with 10 fours and four sixes. He carried on the innings after losing his four partners at the other end for just 68 and made sure that Balochistan win, staying till the end. He shared 88 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Akbarur Rehman (24 not out).

“I am in best form these days. Even before this match I was middling the ball well during previous innings. We never took pressure today and continued playing with ease knowing that target was not so big,” Awais said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was again the most impressive bowler for KP, picking up 2-38. “Yes, he is the best around and even today bowled well,” Awais said.

Earlier put into bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed less than an average score of 154-6 in 20 overs. Only Shoaib Malik (74) showed some guts during a 44-ball knock that contained two sixes and eight fours. With it, he also completed 10,000 runs in the T20 cricket. He is the first Pakistani and the third batsman in the world to have achieved the milestone. Fakhar Zaman (33) stayed at the wicket for a brief period.

Pacer Akif Javed (2-20) bowled extremely well on a pitch that had something for seamers earlier on. Khurram Shahzad (1-20) was also impressive.

“I don’t think the target was so low. We have raised a competitive total but once Awais’ catch was dropped, things go wrong for us,” KP captain Mohammad Rizwan said.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were still well amongst the top teams and would try to win the next matches to make it to the semi-finals.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 154-6 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 74, Fakhar Zaman 33; Akif Javed 2-20, Khurram Manzoor 1-20, Yasir Shah 1-31). Balochistan 156-4 in 16.4 overs (Awais Zia 92 not out, Akbarur Rehman 24 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-38, Wahab Riaz 1-26).

Result: Balochistan won by six wickets.

Man of the Match: Awais Zia (Balochistan).