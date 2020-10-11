Paine falls cheaply as Sheffield Shield starts

SYDNEY: Test skipper Tim Paine scored just four on his return to action as Australia’s domestic cricket season got underway Saturday with hand sanitiser for fielders and other safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The first four rounds of the Sheffield Shield are being played entirely in Adelaide due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Hand sanitiser was placed next to drink bottles around the grounds while umpires were not allowed to take a player’s hat or sunglasses while they bowled. They also wiped down stumps and bails at the end of each session.

Paine’s Tasmania were dismissed for 250 by Queensland, with fast bowler Michael Neser, a regular member of Australia Test squads without yet making a debut, taking 5-32.

An out-of-sorts Paine, in his first match in seven months, made just four with Ben McDermott, son of former Test fast bowler Craig McDermott, top scoring on 74.

Queensland was seven without loss in reply.

In the day’s other game, Test discard Cameron Bancroft, embroiled in the infamous ball-tampering scandal with Steve Smith and David Warner, stroked 46 in an opening 106-run stand with Sam Whiteman (65).

It helped steer Western Australia to 310 for five at stumps against the Travis Head-led South Australia. Young spin wizard Lloyd Pope took all the wickets, ending with 5-94.