Khushdil hits 35-ball century

ISLAMABAD: Khushdil Shah’s record-breaking century helped Southern Punjab snatch an exciting two-wicket victory against Sindh on the opening day of the Rawalpindi leg of the National T20 Cup on Friday.

Pindi Stadium witnessed some exciting stroke-play from the 25-year Khushdil, who rewrote record books by reaching his hundred off just 35 balls — an all-time Pakistan record.

More importantly, his innings helped Southern reach a daunting 217-run target. It was Southern first win of the tournament.

Khurram Manzoor (108) spurred Sindh to a mammoth 216-3 and when it looked all over for Southern at 43-4, Khushdil came to the party. He smashed as many as nine sixes and eight fours to set the second-highest run-chase in the history of the National T20 Cup.

This was Khushdil’s maiden triple-digit score in the format and he brought it up in extraordinary circumstances after walking in to bat with his team tottering at 32-3.

Khushdil then turned things around as he paired with Hussain Talat (62), who scored a blazing half-century, and stitched a sparkling 127-run stand off just 55 balls for the fifth wicket. Khushdil contributed 91 runs from 31 balls — which also included an 18-ball half-century.

He was caught the next ball after registering the record as he miscued Anwar Ali’s delivery to be caught by Sharjeel Khan in the mid-on region.

Following his dismissal, Hussain took the charge as he smashed Anwar for a four and a six on the next three balls. He struck three more fours before getting out to Anwar (4-47) on the penultimate ball of the penultimate over.

With nine required off the last over, Dilbar Hussain (13 not out) smoked left-arm orthodox Hassan Khan for a six on the first ball and Umar Khan (2 not out) took Southern Punjab over the line.

Earlier, it was Khurram who made sure Sindh post a daunting total. Consistent Khurram smashed six sixes and ten fours during his 58-ball entertaining knock. He was well supported by Asad Shafiq (59). The pair put on 123 for the second wicket after the early fall of Sharjeel Khan (11).

Southern Punjab and Sindh are locked on two points each.

Scores in brief: Sindh 216-3 in 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 108, Asad Shafiq 59; Mohammad Ilyas 2-44). Southern Punjab 217-8 in 19.4 overs (Khushdil Shah 100, Hussain Talat 62; Anwar Ali 4-47, Mir Hamza 2-35).

Result: Southern Punjab won by two wickets.

Player of the match: Khushdil Shah.