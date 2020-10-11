close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
October 11, 2020

PCB observes World Mental Health Day

Sports

P
PPI
October 11, 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with British Asian Trust observed the World Mental Health Day during Saturday’s matches of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The two organisations have joined hands to raise awareness about mental health.

Dr Usman Hamdani, a mental health expert, spoke on the importance of mental health during the pre-match show at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Latest News

More From Sports