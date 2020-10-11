Malik completes 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

LAHORE: Veteran batsman Shoaib Malik has become the first Pakistani batsman and third overall to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved the feat during the National T20 Cup match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in Rawalpindi.

The two batsmen ahead of him are Chris Gayle (13,296) and Keiron Pollard (10,370), both of West Indies.