Sun Oct 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

Two women players under medical surveillance

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

LAHORE: Two female players and a support staff member have been put under medical vigilance after one of the players of the women training camp tested positive for COVID-19 while two others have symptoms of the disease.

A player tested positive in the second round of Covid-19 testing ahead of the National Women’s High Performance Camp. She has been isolated, while one player and a staff member have been withdrawn from the bio-secure bubble.

The three will be regularly monitored by the PCB’s medical panel. They will be allowed to reintegrate with rest of the squad after complete recovery subject to retesting with negative results.

