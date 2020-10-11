PCB is answerable to Parliament, says MNA

LAHORE: Iqbal Mohammad Ali, a member of the National Assembly standing committee, has said that PCB was not an independent organisation but answerable to the Parliament.

“PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani gets approved the new constitution of the board from the federal cabinet, corresponds with members of the National Assembly, and seeks help from the government when needed but when it comes to accountability, he changes the board’s position,” he told reporters.

He said if anyone has any doubt, he should study the Constitution of Pakistan. “The PCB is accountable to Parliament for all its actions. Board officials will have to give an explanation before the standing committees,” he added.

He also alleged that billions of rupees are embezzled in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He said after the elimination of departmental teams, Mani and his team failed to provide a better alternative. “Hundreds of cricketers have been deprived of the right to play in the country. The departments have rendered immense service to Pakistan cricket,” he added.

“The entire year cricket will be played on the grounds owned by departments, yet the board officials need a solid reason on services provided by the departments. There is no cricket at the lower level, no activity at club, city, school, college, university and provincial levels,” he said.

He further noted that provincial associations were also being run from Gaddafi Stadium. “What kind of democracy is it? All decisions are made by one person. Ignoring stakeholders will have disastrous consequences. No delay or omission will be tolerated in the investigation of financial irregularities in the Board. The capital of the board should be spent on the promotion of the game and the welfare of the players instead of the huge salaries of the office,” he said.