Russia detains protesters

MOSCOW: Russian police on Saturday roughly detained 25 people at a protest backing a jailed former governor in the country’s Far East, in the first harsh crackdown on long-running demonstrations.

The detentions came as demonstrators were holding their 92nd protest in support of former governor Sergei Furgal in the city of Khabarovsk, more than 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) east of Moscow.

The highly unusual wave of protests has been described by some as evidence of growing discontent with Moscow in far-flung regions. Khabarovsk is a city of 600,000 people near the Chinese border. Furgal was elected in 2018, defeating an incumbent from the ruling party.