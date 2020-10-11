close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
Woman planning suicide attack arrested in Philippines

MANILA: An Indonesian woman suspected of planning a suicide bomb attack in the southern Philippines was arrested on Saturday in a pre-dawn raid, the military said.

The arrest comes less than two months after a pair of female suicide bombers blew themselves up on Jolo island in the Muslim-majority Sulu province, which killed 15 people and wounded 74 others.

Security forces blamed the August 24 attack on the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

The Indonesian woman was identified as Rezky Fantasya Rullie and was the widow of an Indonesian militant killed in Sulu in August, the Joint Task Force for the restive region said in a statement.

She is also believed to be the daughter of two suicide bombers who killed 21 people in an attack on a Catholic cathedral in Jolo early last year, it added. That attack was blamed on a group linked to Abu Sayyaf.

