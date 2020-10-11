Kyrgyz ex-president re-arrested

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Saturday that it had rearrested former president Almazbek Atambayev after supporters freed him from jail during post-election protests.

The arrest came as the incumbent president Sooronbay Jeenbekov reasserted control following unrest after a disputed parliamentary election in which several prominent politicians were freed.

The state national security committee said in a statement that Atambayev had been arrested on suspicion of organising mass disorder, along with one of his bodyguards and another accomplice.

The committee was currently "identifying and arresting other accomplices of this crime", it said.