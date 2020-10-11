close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
AFP
October 11, 2020

UK to withdraw envoy from Belarus

World

AFP
October 11, 2020

LONDON: Britain has joined several eastern European nations in withdrawing its ambassador from strife-torn Belarus in protest at President Alexander Lukashenko’s expulsion of diplomats from Poland and Lithuania.

In a tweet late on Friday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK "condemns Belarus’ decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats".

"Completely unjustified and will only isolate the Belarusian people. In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our Ambassador for consultations on the situation in Belarus," he said.

