Floods claim five lives in Vietnam

aPHNOM PENH: Elderly residents and small children clung to inflatable tyres as soldiers and police used rope lines to get them to safety from rising floodwater on Saturday in Cambodia’s western province of Battambang.

Hundreds of families in three Cambodian provinces -- Pursat, Battambang and Pailin -- have been forced to evacuate amid extreme rainfall ahead of the arrival of a tropical depression across the Mekong region.