Virus-hit Simon Yates out of Giro d’Italia

GIOVINAZZO: Simon Yates withdrew from the Giro d’Italia ahead of Saturday’s stage eight after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old began to show “very mild symptoms” following stage seven on Friday, his Mitchelton-Scott team said, and was subsequently tested at the request of their medical team. Yates, who began the race among the overall favourites, has been isolated in his hotel room and will now enter a period of quarantine, but his positive test leaves questions for the race itself.

Mitchelton-Scott team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said: “Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d’Italia.

“Following the team’s Racesafe Covid-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offered by (race organiser) RCS, which has returned positive.”

A follow-up test confirmed the result and Dr Beltemacchi added: “Simon’s health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health.

We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.”

Mitchelton-Scott said their other riders had all returned negative tests and would continue to race, but will be subject to additional testing.

Yates is the first rider to test positive in the Giro, which has not adopted the same “two strikes” rule that would have seen teams sent home from the Tour de France last month if more than one person within their camp tested positive.

Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana winner, had entered the Giro as one of the pre-race favourites after his victory in Tirreno-Adriatico last month. But he struggled on Monday’s stage three on Mount Etna, finishing more than four minutes after stage winner Jonathan Caicedo and more than three minutes down on the main group of overall contenders.