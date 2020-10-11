Plastic use

Many countries have imposed a total ban on single-use plastic bags. They have introduced paper or biodegradable bags which are not harmful for the environment.

But in our country, we still use plastic bags. Whenever environmentalists suggest banning plastic bags, the idea is shot down. It is time we paid attention to the fact that plastic poses a serious threat to our environment.

It’s never too late. We should unite to deal with this challenge and build a healthy and prosperous country for our coming generations. Our children should be taught how they could work together to find a solution to this problem and what suggestions or ideas they have.

Atif J Khawaja

Essex, United Kingdom