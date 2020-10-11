Distance learning

As soon as education institutions were closed across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools and universities used the emergency remote teaching (ERT) method to deliver education. However, it would have been better had the education institutions adopted e-learning techniques.

Even though it is undeniable that the rapid shift to the use of technology in classrooms is without difficulties and obstacles for instructors, embracing e-learning and not ERT is the key to future education and learning. Even though schools have opened, the possibility of future lockdowns still looms over us. As the future of education stands blurred before us, it is imperative that the government and the private sector collaborate over the implementation of e-learning that requires careful design, planning, research, prioritising investment and resource allocation, training and assistance to faculty members, hiring experienced designers who are responsible for integrating teaching methods with technology and relearning the modes of teaching and instruction. But what is more important is that students should be engaged in the process.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi