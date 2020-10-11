Punishment of death

The issue of capital punishment has been debated for years, indeed for decades or centuries. The debate was revisited again on Saturday, as the World Death Penalty Day, was observed. The day is intended to draw attention to the pros and cons of the death penalty, a punishment that has been eradicated by two-thirds of the world's countries, but still remains in place in many others. The main issue is that of deterrence and preventing further crime in society. Those who favour the death penalty, either for religious reasons, or for reasons of preventing crime, hold that it deters others from committing the same crime. Logically speaking, this indeed should be the case. Who would wish to walk to the gallows after committing a murder, if others have done so, before him. But human nature is strange. Data from the various states of the US show that there is no decline in murder in states that have banned the death penalty compared to others, which retain it. Similar figures are available from the Scandinavian countries and other parts of the world. Indeed, it seems, the death penalty appears to increase the sense of brutality or violence in society and therefore, contribute to the idea that it is all right to kill. This is the argument put forward by those who oppose it.

Even if the moralistic argument against the widespread use of the death penalty does not convince everyone, the state of our justice system should give us all pause. Essentially, in an overwhelming majority of cases where capital punishment has been handed down, the apex court has found that mistakes were made either in the gathering of evidence or in the verdicts reached by judges in lower courts. The death penalty also disproportionately hits the poor as they cannot afford lawyers who insist on a fair trial. There have been reports of death row prisoners who were executed even before their final appeals were ruled on by the Supreme Court. Clearly reform is needed in all aspects of our justice system. If we insist on keeping the death penalty, it should be a punishment of the last resort, used only for very few crimes. There should absolutely be no question about the person’s guilt and death row prisoners have to be given access to competent legal help. Right now, the state is failing on all counts.