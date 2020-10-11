Struggle for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release: Jang-Geo workers keeping their morale high

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR/KARACHI: The Jang-Geo Group journalists and workers have said all the international journalists, human rights activists and intellectuals declared the detention of Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and was only meant to manipulate the free media in Pakistan.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman became a powerful voice for freedom of the media in the country. The journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group along with journalist organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers have been continuing their countrywide protest against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last seven months. At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters raised slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Friday.

Addressing the protest camp, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo-Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman refused to compromise on his principled stance on the freedom of media and it gave strength to voices who were struggling for the freedom of media in the country.

Similarly, in Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union continued their protest against Rahman’s illegal arrest and detention for the last 210 days.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release. The Peshawar Press Club president Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News, and the Geo News.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans which sought the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They slammed the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Likewise in Karachi, speaking to the demonstration for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Pir Ilahi Bux Foundation’s general secretary Ali Asghar said that Jang-Geo Group was the leading media institution in the country and had always supported the truth and reported the facts.