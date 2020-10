Donald Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it ‘reckless’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was to give a public speech at the White House Saturday for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election.

The 74-year-old commander-in-chief has also announced a Florida rally tomorrow (Monday) in an attempt to relaunch his stumbling re-election campaign against surging Democratic rival Joe Biden, who called the president’s behaviour “reckless.”

Seeking to project strength and improved health, Trump had refused to participate in next week’s scheduled debate after organisers shifted it to an online format out of coronavirus concerns.

Knocked off the campaign trail by his three-night hospitalization last week, the president is in the midst of a frenetic bid to catch Biden.

On Friday, during an extended media blitz, Trump claimed that Covid-19 now has a cure. He also revealed that he’d been told he was near death at the worst of his bout with the virus, which has killed more than 213,000 Americans and severely dented his chances of winning a second term.

Tomorrow, Trump will take another major step by holding a rally in a crucial battleground state. “Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY!” Trump tweeted.

The events come despite continued questions over how sick Trump was and how complete his recovery is now, with White House officials refusing to answer basic queries including when the president first contracted the virus and whether he has tested negative since.

After Trump spent months mocking Biden for staying at home during the pandemic, it is Biden who has barnstormed swing states this week.

He visited Arizona Thursday and campaigned Friday in Nevada. Trump won both states in 2016 but they are now narrowly tilting Democratic in polls.

At a drive-in style event in Las Vegas, Biden slammed the president. “His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it’s having on our government, is unconscionable,” Biden said.

As he boarded his campaign plane he offered a message for those attending Trump’s public events: “Good luck. I wouldn’t show up unless you had a mask and were distanced.”