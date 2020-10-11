Imran vows to rein in food inflation with full force

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Amid spiralling inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government will use all of the resources at the state’s disposal to bring down food prices beginning tomorrow (Monday).

On Twitter, the Prime Minister said the government was already examining causes of the price hikes. “We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any; or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc,” he tweeted.

He said that from next week, the government will have its strategy in place and action would begin, using all state organisations and resources, to bring down food prices.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan took strict notice of the excessive pricing of consumable items at motorway rest areas and directed authorities to introduce regular monitoring and take stringent action against overcharging shopkeepers.

In a letter addressed to the communications ministry, National Highway Authority and Motorway Police Inspector General, the Prime Minister’s Office conveyed Khan’s displeasure over the excessive prices at motorway rest areas reported through numerous complaints registered at the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

The letter pointed out that according to the complainants, the prices of the food items like tea/coffee, juices, mineral water, cold drinks, biscuits, chips and others were almost “double or triple than the prevailing market prices”.

The PM Office also observed the “absence of any regular mechanism for price checks” and ordered surprise inspections at different timings of the day and night on a regular basis at intervals. The authorities have been asked to depute zone-wise dedicated NHA teams for regular check on the prices. “Support from the district administration concerned should also be requisitioned, if required,” it added.

It also directed for display of banners and stands on visible places of the rest areas to encourage people to lodge complaints on the portal. The PM Office also sought an initial report within 21 days followed by regular monthly response. The report must contain actions as well as the comparison of prices charged before and after the actions taken, it added.