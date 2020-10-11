Second wave fears grow as virus cases inch up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus cases exceeded 650 on Saturday as a senior health official urged people to take precautions seriously amid fears of a second wave of the virus in the winter months.

Speaking to a private news channel, Islamabad’s Director General Health Dr Hassan Orooj said a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection is expected in November-December and urged to “take timely precautions seriously”.

His remarks came as the country’s active Covid-19 infections reached 8,646 after 667 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Saturday. Some 781 people were admitted in hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms across the country, 69 of which are on ventilator. Six patients died in hospital in the same period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The DG health urged the nation to follow Covid-19 social distancing rules, saying: “We could prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter if we continue public vigilance.” He noted how people “have been relaxed, no longer wear masks and have abandoned social distancing at crowded places”.

Dr Orooj said the government had gradually eased lockdowns, but at the same time it focused on the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures. “People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time,” he said, adding: “The war against this virus is not over yet.”

The NCOC has also directed all provinces and federating units to begin a strict crackdown on SOP violations, he said, adding: “We must not allow irresponsible behaviour to put the health of everyone at risk.”

He cautioned that everyone knows if the number of cases increase, “there will be more restrictions on our lifestyle”, adding: “Businesses will be closed and ultimately people who are very vulnerable will be put at great risk, so it is in everyone’s interest to stick to the rules and head off a second wave expected in winter season.”