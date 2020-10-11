Indian troops gun down four youths in held Kashmir

Ag APP

HELD SRINAGAR: Bloodshed in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued on Saturday as four Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian forces in brutal operations in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the occupation forces, during simultaneous cordon and search operations killed two youths in the Chingam area of Kulgam and two others in the Kangan area of Pulwama. The Pulwama operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) appealed to “every conscientious human being across the world” to raise voice in support of the besieged Kashmiri people to rescue them from Indian brutalities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement said Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to become Kashmir’s voice and its ambassador. He said the entire Muslim Ummah must “wake up from slumber” and help the Kashmiris in securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

He urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute, stop India from carrying out demographic changes in held Kashmir and hold New Delhi accountable for its crimes in the disputed territory.