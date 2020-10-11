Sincere critique not to be confused with hybrid war, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday the objective of 24/7 hybrid war that Pakistan was faced with was to target the sense of hope and to perpetuate the perception of despondency, but he stressed sincere critique should not be confused from hybrid war.

“The objective of hybrid war is to target the sense of hope in Pakistan and to perpetuate the perception of ‘Yahan Kuch Acha Nahi ho Sakta’. Let me tell you, ‘Yahan Sub Acha Hoga’. We Pakistanis always find a way, and that we will ‘InshaAllah’. But do not confuse sincere critique from hybrid war,” said the Army chief while speaking at the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, Abbottabad.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa said: “Most voices that might seem loud to you, come from a place of love, patriotism and trust and therefore must be heeded. We must listen to our people and apply corrections where needed. These voices are a proof that we are alive and well as a nation that is moving in the right direction.

“Our strength is our strong bond with our people, Constitution of our country, democracy and the democratic values that our people follow and therefore we shall defend this bond and our democratic values to the hilt.”

The Army chief said various institutions of Pakistan were “gaining strength, not only standing without our support but rather, supporting us and at times, surpassing us in the service of the nation”.

Gen Bajwa further said Pakistan Army continues to support the government, whenever asked to, as per the law and guidelines of the Constitution. “Our actions are guided by the Constitution and the national interest of Pakistan. You will appreciate that today Pakistan is, Alhamdullilah, secure from military point of view. We continue to support the government, when ever asked to, as per the law and guidelines of the Constitution.”

The Army chief said: “The enemies who plotted our doom and destruction are watching us with disdain. Having failed and feeling frustrated, they have now subjected us to a 24/7 hybrid war. This war is not fought in the battlefields but in the minds. In previous wars, soldiers were taking the brunt on the frontline; in this new war, however, leadership at all levels is the target. It is a huge challenge that you will be confronted with from the day one.”

The Army chief said: “We Pakistanis, have proved that we can do wonders when we keep national interest above our parochial, institutional and personal interests. Our fight against, terrorism, Covid, floods and our response to locust threat is a testimony to both our capacity to work and deliver.”

He said: “These are important undertakings and Pakistan Army is proud to support the nation as it has always supported us especially when we were fighting the physical enemies of Pakistan.”

Congratulating the passing out cadets, the Army chief said: “It is my prayer and wish that tomorrow, when one of you stands at my place, you stand as the military leader of a Pakistan that has arrived at its rightful place as a happy and prosperous homeland where Muslims of South Asia will have finally found their panacea of a modern Islamic state but also, where all minorities are equally happy and are considered valuable citizens — and where all institutions stand equally robust and capable in service of the nation. You are being asked to stand firm in very difficult times but stand you must. We must not be complacent so close to the finish line.”

He said: “Today is the start of your careers in one of the most distinguished and battle-hardened Army of the World. The Army which not only defeated the scourge of terrorism but also gave a bloody nose to a five times bigger army in February 2019.”

He asked cadets to bear in mind “as you pass out, that very soon you will own the successes and failures of this great nation and the Army, many of which occurred long before you were born. You will also be held accountable towards the well-being, security and prosperity of Pakistan, long after you fade away from service and even life”.

Gen Bajwa said: “This is a unique burden of love, and responsibility that the nation has put on your shoulders, whereas, none other is asked to be accountable for anyone, other than his or her own self. I count it as a great honour that we stand before the nation as a trusted and accountable institution. Therefore, regardless of our failings and triumphs, we stand to give our best, whenever we are called upon to do so.

“Pakistan is a developing country but our people have big hearts. They will always respect and honour you, even in your time of test and trial. You have to maintain their sacred trust with unflinching commitment and total loyalty.

“This relationship has been sealed and secured with countless night vigils, toil and hardships and above all, the sweat of our Ghazis and the blood of our Shaheeds. It’s now your duty to honour and protect it.”

The Army chief said: “We are in a situation which is termed by our enemy as ‘no peace, no war’. In fact we have snatched the peace from the jaws of war and we will protect it with our lives.”

Gen Bajwa said: “We have put our heart and soul in achieving stability by keeping Quaid’s vision of ‘peace within and peace without’ as our motto. The journey has been tough but we have stayed the course. It gives me great satisfaction to see various institutions of Pakistan gaining strength, not only standing without our support but rather, supporting us and at times, surpassing us in the service of the nation.”

Earlier, the Army chief reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. Passed out cadets were of 142nd PMA Long Course, 32nd Technical Graduate Course, 61st Integrated Course, 16th Lady Cadet Course and 1st Basic Military Training Course. Cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.