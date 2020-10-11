A heinous crime

The number of child sexual abuse cases has been increasing at an unprecedented pace, and our authorities are doing nothing to protect our children. In Charsadda, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. The culprits, then, stabbed her to death. What is happening in our country? Every other day, such incidents are reported. The nation wants to know what the authorities are doing to put an end to such heinous crimes.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat