Be responsible

It is no less than a miracle that Pakistan was able to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus to a great extent. The government took some tough decisions and imposed a countrywide lockdown, which was undoubtedly the toughest decision that the government had to make. Now, medical experts believe that the second wave of the virus will soon arrive in the country. We need to adopt strict safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Even though the government is doing a lot of work to fight the virus, the people have to be careful. Following the steep decline in coronavirus cases, the government eased plenty of restrictions to revive the economy. With the arrival of the winter season, there are high chances that the virus will spread rapidly. Any kind of leniency on our part will create so many problems for the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali