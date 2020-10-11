Good governance?

This refers to the letter ‘Western influence’ (Oct 10) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. I agree with the writer. PM Imran Khan should inform the people about his plans regarding the eradication of poverty, police reforms, job creation, affordable housing, industrialisation and controlling inflation.

He must tell the people how his government is going to facilitate the downtrodden and fulfil its pre-elections promises.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad