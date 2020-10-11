Defeat Covid-19

The number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan increased as soon as the provincial government decided to reopen education institutions. Students and both teaching and non-teaching staff at different schools and colleges across the province tested positive.

The reason for this sudden increase in the number of cases is that a majority of people are not following SOPs. If we want to win this fight against the deadly virus, we have to follow the guidelines set by the healthcare authorities and play our part.

Muhammd Hanif

Turbat