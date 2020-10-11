The dividends of deregulation

LAHORE: The best way to provide relief to the people is to deregulate the economy, binding entrepreneurs to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations necessary to operate fairly and transparently in an open economy.

Most open economies in the world are successfully operating under this concept. They follow the advice of the father of open economy Adam Smith, an 18th-century Scottish economist, philosopher, who had warned that the open economy would become barbarous if operated without rules and regulations. Unfortunately, the level of governance in Pakistan is so low that the rules and regulations are openly flouted.

Those that operate outside the tax net mint money like anything at every opportunity that comes their way. They are hoarders, markets manipulators, and smugglers, and there are many others who benefit from bad governance and fleece the public.

The masses protest these excesses. To pacify the electorate the government tries to increase regulations on sectors that cannot escape the system. They over-regulate these sectors to the extent that normal commercial operations become non-viable for most of the entrepreneurs. Those that are unable to wriggle out of strangulating regulations ultimately close their business and look for avenues where they can operate without regulations (or loose regulations).

The ultimate sufferers are the consumers that face shortages. Some district governments tried to regulate the rates of poultry meat, ignoring the fact that the rates are determined by supply and demand. Thousands of poultry farmers bring their mature stocks to the markets, where price is governed by the quantity available for the day and the expected demand in the market. Under this mechanism sometimes the poultry farmers get a price that is lower than their production cost and sometimes much above. This cycle continues around the year.

An average poultry farmer turns over his/her stocks three to four times per year. The average profit any farmer makes mostly is enough to continue farming poultry. If the state interferes, when the prices go up at some point of time, the average income of a farmer, after four harvests is not enough to continue with this business. Some opt out of it and poultry rates then remain at the high-end for considerable time (the district administrations are active only for brief periods).

The most lethal shortages in this regard are that of life-saving medicines as the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan is brutally regulated. This is done under the concept of providing medicines to the patients at lowest possible rates. In practice it turns out to be a total denial of life saving drugs to the patients. Availability of medicines is essential for treatment of all ailments. Their prices must be regulated but under the concept of free market economy. Almost all economies regulate medicine prices, but they make it sure that the commercial viability of producing them remains attractive for the producers.

They have to realise that pharmaceutical companies are also commercial enterprises. Like any other industrial sector, they are in this business to make profit. The state could regulate them to the extent they do not make exorbitant profits, but should not force them to produce some drugs on a loss. When fair prices are not offered for making any specific medicine, they stop producing it. This results in acute shortages.

The supplies are then arranged through smugglers and black marketers and the cost that the patients pay is 4-5 times higher than the price of the same drug fixed by Pakistani regulator. Dispensing smuggled drugs is risky as there is no surety they were produced by the company mentioned on the label. Then there is also no knowing if the drug was handled well during the long smuggling routes and was still as efficacious as it should be.

The regulators are always under public pressure if they double the price of discontinued drug there would be headlines that the drug rates have been increased by 100 percent (the fact that the same medicine in smuggled form is available at 400-500 percent higher price is ignored. Overall regulation process of drug registration and its price fixing is cumbersome.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) takes 5-6 months (or even a year) to review the request for price increase of any drug. After it approves the price it must be endorsed by the federal cabinet. There are around 50 cabinet members that deliberate on giving the approval when this matter is on the agenda of that meeting. If one member makes some objection the matter is deferred till next meeting. In the next meeting some other member raises objections, and the matter lingers for months. So on and so forth.

It took the federal cabinet 19 months to approve the previous increase in drug prices fixed by DRAP. The approval of new molecules takes several years, depriving the citizens of Pakistan of the best drugs available of many diseases.