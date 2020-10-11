Youth dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: A youth died in a raod accident here on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Kashif of Adda Arra Daira Dinpanah was heading towards home on his truck when he hit a tractor-trolley that was parked on the road. As a result, Kashif died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.