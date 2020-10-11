close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
October 11, 2020

Body recovered from river

Peshawar

A
APP
October 11, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: A body of an unidentified man was recovered from the River Chenab in the limits of Rangpur police on Saturday.

According to police, locals informed police about the body near Barhumpur Rangpur area and Rangpur police recovered the body and shifted it to rural health centre Rajanpur for an autopsy.

