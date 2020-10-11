Body recovered from river

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: A body of an unidentified man was recovered from the River Chenab in the limits of Rangpur police on Saturday.
According to police, locals informed police about the body near Barhumpur Rangpur area and Rangpur police recovered the body and shifted it to rural health centre Rajanpur for an autopsy.