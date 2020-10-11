Balanced use of fertilizer stressed

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanvir Saturday said the balanced use of fertiliser enhance crop yields.

Addressing a workshop organised by Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, UAF, at its farms, the VC said fertilizers enhance 40 percent agricultural yields. He urged farmers to use fertilizers in a balanced way and on proper time to get bumper crop production and to ensure food security of the country.

He said the world is introducing hybrid fertilizers that will not only increase crops’ productivity but also fight different pests.