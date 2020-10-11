PTI worker’s murder case: Ex-district nazim declared proclaimed offender

SWABI: A former district nazim was declared proclaimed offender while his security guard was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker on the day of the last general election, 2018.

Shahzeb Khan was allegedly shot dead at a polling station in Karnal Sher Khan Killay falling in PK-47, Swabi-V by candidate of Awami National Party Ameer Rahman. He was facilitated by his guard Jan Muhammad alias Khan.

Three people, including Mukhtiar Khan, Shahzeb’s father Shahzad Khan and Saleem Khan, were injured in the incident.

The accused was defeated by PTI candidate Shahram Khan Tarakai, who is now a minister in the provincial government. Ameer Rahman had secured bail before arrest from a local court and managed to escape abroad.

However, the proceedings of the case continued and the court convicted him of the murder.

Model Court Judge Muhammad Zeb Khan handed down 14 years imprisonment to Jan Mohammad and fined him Rs290,000 while declaring Ameer Rahman as proclaimed offender.