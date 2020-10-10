Senate body condemns Modi’s speech

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior on Friday adopted a resolution strongly condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the United Nations and unprecedented brutalities being committed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by Indian forces.

At the onset of the meeting, Chairman Standing Committee A Rehman Malik said Friday was 431st day of Indian brutal curfew in IOJ&K, adding that since day first, this committee has been observing and counting these as ‘Dark Days’ in the history of mankind and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.