October 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Session on child rights

Islamabad

 
October 10, 2020

By Our correspondent

Islamabad

The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday organized an awareness session on child rights and prevention of child abuse engaging three child protection committees from Sabzi Mandi, Meher Abadi and I-9 areas.

The awareness sessions were part of the initiatives taken by Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari’s to raise awareness of the public about the rights of children.

Objective was to inform general public about the rights of children, and ways in which children can be protected from child abuse through community based measures.

