Sat Oct 10, 2020
Newsdesk
October 10, 2020

COVID: Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law in self-isolation

LONDON: Sophie, Britain’s Countess of Wessex the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The royal, 55, has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.

