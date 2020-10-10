COVID: Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law in self-isolation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LONDON: Sophie, Britain’s Countess of Wessex the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The royal, 55, has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.