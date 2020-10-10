China joins coronavirus vaccine alliance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI, Taiwan: China, which has at least four coronavirus vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, said Friday it is joining an international initiative to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries worldwide known as COVAX, a move that may help the country find an international market for its coronavirus shots. The country signed an agreement with Gavi, the co-leader of the project, on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry said. Initially, China did not agree to join the alliance, after missing an early deadline to join in September.