Trump unchained? Afghan troop surprise shows pre-election impulse to upend policy

WASHINGTON: Less than a month before the election, US President Donald Trump’s abrupt vow to bring home troops from Afghanistan by year-end is a sign of how he may feel increasingly unchained to push through a foreign policy “wish list” he hopes could appeal to voters, current and former officials say.

Trump, a former businessman from New York who boasts about his deal-making skills, has made finishing up what he has called “ridiculous endless wars” a cornerstone of his foreign policy.But the Republican, trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls, still has thousands of troops in Iraq, Syria and the site of America’s longest war, Afghanistan.

Trump, confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, on Wednesday tweeted that all US troops in Afghanistan should be “home by Christmas,” just hours after his national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Washington would reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year.

Trump’s tweet caught the National Security Council, State Department and Pentagon by surprise, according to three US officials, and they fear that it could reduce the limited leverage the Afghan government has in talks with the Taliban.“A lot of different scenarios have been discussed, but we weren’t expecting this,” one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

A second official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump’s remarks often underscore his desires and broad intentions, instead of any actual plans. He made a similar surprise announcement on withdrawal from Syria two years ago, yet hundreds of US troops remain.

Yet US officials say they are concerned that Trump, in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, may make moves to score political points that could alienate allies, undermine his own administration’s efforts and upend assumptions about America’s national security agenda.

Officials said that no formal orders had been given based on Trump’s tweet and they would be surprised if any moves would be made before the election.The military will almost certainly balk at being pushed too quickly to carry out a complete withdrawal, given the need to remove or destroy sensitive equipment, shutter bases and safely exit where it once had more than 100,000 troops.