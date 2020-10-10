PML-N dissident MPAs face wrath of their own party legislators

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dissident MPAs had to face a tough time in the hands of their own party legislators after they were forced to leave Punjab Assembly over the issue of changing loyalty. Ghias-ud-Din, the PML-N dissident MPA who hails from Narowal, was severely criticised by his own party colleagues when he entered the PA premises to attend the session. After sloganeering and taunting remarks against him by the PML-N MPAs, Ghias-us-Din left the House. Later, another dissident MPA of PML-N Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri was also criticised and allegedly manhandled by the PML-N legislators after which he also lodged a complaint to the Speaker over the occurrence. In the complaint, he submitted that PML-N MPAs Mian Rauf and others had misbehaved with him. He also submitted there was nothing wrong in meeting the chief minister of the province. He also said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had used very harsh words against the country institutions which was not fair.