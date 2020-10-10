Indian provocative statements true reflection of RSS-BJP mindset: FO

ISLAMABAD: After having squeezed itself in tight spot where it faces two unfriendly borders in the West and North, Indian air force chief recently boasted that it was fully prepared for a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Office here reacted with a statement asking India to be careful and refrain from such irresponsible statements.

“Such provocative statements are a true reflection of RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs. While making such braggadocio, the Indian air force chief must not forget India’s defence limitations, so embarrassingly exposed to the world, first during its misadventure in Balakot and more recently in Ladakh,” spokesman at the Foreign Office told the weekly media briefing. The spokesman said this attitude of senior Indian political and military leaders was putting regional peace and security as well as India’s own security at risk.

“India must not underestimate the resolve of Pakistani nation and the preparedness of our armed forces against any ill- conceived misadventure by India.

In the interest of peace and prosperity in South Asia, India must abandon its third century ‘Chanakya Doctrine’ and adopt the 21st century model of regional peace and development,” added the spokesman.

Regarding China-India tension, the spokesman said India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies are imperilling regional peace and stability. “We have closely observed border face-off between China and India. We believe disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and through agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures,” he said. To a query about latest findings by The Foreign Policy magazine which exposed links between Daesh and India, the spokesman responded that Pakistan has been consistently sensitising the international community regarding India’s involvement in terrorism to destabilise Pakistan and the region. “Recently, we have seen many international endorsements, which vindicate Pakistan’s consistent position that India is a state sponsor of terrorism,” he said. “The report by the US magazine further exposes the true face of India -- the so-called largest democracy in the world. India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies are imperilling regional peace and stability,” said the spokesman.

Pakistan has already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence regarding Indian intelligence agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The international community must take immediate cognisance of India’s use of state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region.

As the case of Indian convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav drags on, the spokesman said that India is fast depleting its already eroded credibility by making insane demands and illogical remarks in the case.

“It has also been clarified to India that only those lawyers can appear before the courts in Pakistan who have the licence to practice law in this country. This is in line with legal practice in different jurisdictions, including India,” explained the spokesman.

Also, a duly appointed lawyer can collect the relevant papers from the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan.

“It appears that India is actually afraid of the difficult questions which it will need to answer during the review and reconsideration process. Rather than trying to abuse the legal process, India would be well advised to act as a responsible state and cooperate with the Pakistani courts to give effect to the ICJ judgment,” advised the spokesman.