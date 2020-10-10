close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

Elderly man commits suicide

National

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 55-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison.

Reportedly, Maqbool Ahmed of Imam Din locality was upset due to behaviour of his children. In desperation, he consumed poison and died.

SUBSTANDARD MILK DESTROYED: Punjab Food Authority seized thousands of litres of substandard milk and destroyed it.

On a tip-off, the PFA officials seized the milk in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and destroyed it.

The PFA officials also seized two milk supply vehicles and imposed fines worth thousands of rupees on milk shop owners on Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Khanpur Road areas for selling unhealthy milk.

